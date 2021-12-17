Dallas, Texas Native Serves Aboard USS Charleston

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 3, 2021) – A Dallas, Texas, native and 2018 Midlothiaio High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the deployed Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18).



Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jillian Aguilar joined the Navy in 2018 and has been assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) since 2021.



“I had a few opportunities slip through my fingers and I decided to take a chance in the military,” said Aguilar. “It was at my high school graduation party that I told my family that I’ve already joined the Navy and that I was picking my future.”



As an Ordnanceman, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, aboard Charleston, Aguilar’s duties include the upkeep and maintenance of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter as well as the safe handling of weapons and armament.



Charleston is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft. The crew size for this platform is approximately 100 personnel.



“The best part about Charleston is the smaller community, everyone eventually learns who you are and it gives you the sense that you are part of a bigger team,” said Aguilar. “There is also the wealth of knowledge and I’ve grown as an individual from everything I’ve learned so far.”



Aguilar has learned a lot and is proud for being able to serve in the United States Navy.



“I’m glad I made the decision to join and I’m happy I can say I’m making the ‘Aguilar’ name proud,” said Aguilar. “I’ve learned that being part of a team that operates around the world has a profound impact and I’m happy to do my part to complete the mission.”



Attached to DESRON 7, Charleston is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the region, and to work alongside allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as ESG 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements.

