Former Soldier remembers Colin Powell

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Alvin Clark, 70, who was then Brig. Gen. Colin Powell’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Alvin Clark, 70, who was then Brig. Gen. Colin Powell’s driver at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, for two weeks in 1981, stands near the Fort Carson Gate 1 entrance on Nov. 16, 2021. Clark, who was stationed at the Mountain Post, talked about his time with the general. Powell passed away Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo by Eric E. Parris) see less | View Image Page

By Eric E. Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Colin Powell, who passed away on Oct. 18, was one of the most respected American military and civilian leaders. The former general and statesman had a profound impact on many people who came in contact with him.



Alvin Clark was one of those individuals, and he shared his experiences with the general and was emotional about his death.



“The day he passed was a pretty hard day,” Clark said as he was visibly shaken with emotion.



Clark, who was then Brig. Gen. Colin Powell’s tactical driver for two weeks at the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California, took a deep breath as he recalled that time. Clark, 70, was assigned as Powell’s driver during 4th Infantry Division units’ two-week training period in 1981.



Powell was the assistant division commander for operations and training for the 4th Infantry Division from June 1981 to August 1982.



Clark, who was a staff sergeant and infantryman assigned to 2nd Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., was chosen as Powell’s tactical driver before the division units left Fort Carson for NTC and was somewhat surprised.



“I was dumbfounded that it even happened,” Clark said.



After Clark arrived at NTC, his primary duty was to drive Powell in an M151A1, known as a tactical vehicle or jeep. While his days began at 6 a.m., his driving duty in the training area went from 6 p.m. to about 10 p.m. He would be in a vehicle convoy that took the general to visit unit locations.



During that time he had some interaction with Powell.



“We talked about football, the NFL, some of his travels to different countries,” Clark said.



While their conversations were brief, Clark remembered one incident that demonstrated Powell’s compassion.



“The second night out driving, he (Powell) knew I was cold,” Clark said. “He said, ‘Pretty cold out here.’ He leaned over and took his field jacket off and gave it to me. That’s a level of respect to the Soldiers that I had never, ever seen.”



After returning to Fort Carson, Clark’s leaders were happy with the result of his performance.



“They were thankful about how it turned out,” Clark said.



During the rest of his time at Fort Carson, he never had any contact with Powell.



During an interview in August 1981, Powell expressed his view on the Soldiers here.



“What has impressed me most at Fort Carson is the individual Soldier,” Powell said. “There are many people in our country today who like to run down our Soldiers … who like to say they are not as good as they should be, not capable of doing the job. I just wish that every critic should come visit downrange, at the motor pool, wherever these Soldiers work and watch them at their jobs.”



Powell’s last military assignment was as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and he retired in September 1993 with 35 years of service.



Clark left military service in 1986 and continued to admire and respect Powell. He has lived in Colorado Springs for 40 years.



He at times showed his raw emotion as he spoke about Powell and didn’t hesitate to express his gratitude toward the general.



“It was easy to stand back and know that he was a sincere leader,” Clark said. “He cared about the troops, and he had a comfort zone that allowed you into it.”