Community continues turkey trot tradition

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Family members work on craft activities at the annual Turkey...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Family members work on craft activities at the annual Turkey Trot event Nov. 20, 2021, at Iron Horse Park. (Photo by Walt Johnson) see less | View Image Page

By Walt Johnson



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson patrons got the Thanksgiving holiday season off to a great start Nov. 20, 2021, as people took part in the Timeless Turkey Trot prediction run at Iron Horse Park.



The annual Turkey Trot run continued the tradition of having a run to kick off the Thanksgiving season but there was a new twist to this year’s event.



Instead of awarding a Turkey to people who came in with the fastest time, this year’s event awarded turkeys for people who guessed how quickly they would finish the race and came closest to the time they predicted. According to Rebecca Baden, event coordinator, the idea was to bring a fresh approach to the run.



“Our goal was to get as many people as possible out that wanted to be here. We wanted to add a different spin to the event, so we came up with the idea of letting people predict what time they would finish and then whoever came closest to their time would win a turkey,” Baden said.



A consensus opinion among the people taking part in the race was that the concept was fine with them because it allowed people who wanted to be competitive to do so and for people who just wanted to casually run the race the same opportunity to do so.



Catherine Ross said she was very happy with the format because it tended to balance out how people could win and how they could feel about themselves no matter how or when they finished.



“I’m not a fast runner, so I think this format gives a person like me a chance to win a turkey and feel like a winner no matter what my time in the race will be,” Ross said. “This really turns into a contest of accuracy and truthfulness, and I like the format because it will certainly let you know how honest you are with yourself.”