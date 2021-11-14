Veterans Day: Broncos honor military with Salute to Service

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Members of Fort Carson and the Marine Corps fold the American...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Members of Fort Carson and the Marine Corps fold the American flag Nov. 14, 2021, during the Salute to Service game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. Fort Carson Soldiers participated in various events over the holiday weekend in honor of past and present service members. (Photo by Walt Johnson) see less | View Image Page

By Walt Johnson



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Denver Broncos revived a traditional salute to military members Nov. 14, 2021, as it hosted the NFL’s Salute to Service game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver after not being able to host the event last year.



The Broncos opened the stadium again to honor Fort Carson Soldiers and other service members from each of the nation’s military organizations stationed in Colorado. This year, the Broncos played the Philadelphia Eagles, but the main event was the more than 200 military members who received first-class treatment from the Broncos, United Services Automobile Association and the appreciative fans who filled the stadium.



Before the military members arrived at the stadium to begin the day’s festivities, they were met with applause and appreciation from Broncos and Eagles fans. The five words spoken most often to the troops were, “Thank you for your service.” The fans uttered those words along with broad smiles and others with unmistakable gratitude toward the service members.



Military members arrived at the stadium early to begin practicing operations for the day. Once at the stadium, rivalry among the branches took a back seat to the handshakes and camaraderie shared among the Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard. After determining their roles in the pregame festivities, military members were ushered into a private reception area where they enjoyed a meal.



As each service member entered the room, Col. Nate Springer, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, and U.S. Army Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus W. Brister II greeted and presented each person with commemorative coin, courtesy of USAA.



After the meal, the service members had the chance to visit with Denver Broncos alumni and four of the team’s cheerleaders, who took time to chat and take pictures. Each service was presented a game ball before the pregame activities. Fort Carson Soldiers joined with the other branches to unfurl the American flag during the national anthem to the loud approval of the appreciative fans who filled the stadium.



Though the Broncos fans were disappointed at the result of the game, they all agreed on the mutual respect for those who serve the nation.