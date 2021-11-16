Carson community responds to critical need

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Medical technicians with the Armed Services Blood Program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Medical technicians with the Armed Services Blood Program collect blood from donating Soldiers Nov. 16, 2021, during a blood drive at the Elkhorn Conference Center. (Photo by Scott Prater) see less | View Image Page

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Donating blood can hardly be called a pleasant experience and taking an hour out of one’s day to do something slightly uncomfortable is rare for most people. Despite the relative inconvenience, though, many Soldiers and civilians rolled up their sleeves during the Fort Carson and Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) blood drive Nov. 15-18, 2021, at the Elkhorn Conference Center.



Lead blood drive technologist, Jennifer Torres-Aponte, Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center, said organizers set a goal of collecting 100 pints each day of the drive and that the Fort Carson community responded well to the challenge.



“Not counting the administrative work, it seemed like it took about 10 minutes to donate,” said Capt. Justin Scott, 759th Military Police Battalion. “I try to donate at the annual blood drives every year and in the past, our units typically had a competition to see which company can donate the most. Really, it’s all just for a good cause.”



ASBP, which is based out of Fort Bliss, Texas, is the official military blood program and is a tri-service organization comprised of donor centers from the Army, Air Force and Navy. Its priority is providing blood for wounded warriors in overseas operations, but all donations directly support military service members and their Families worldwide to include military hospitals, ships, combat support hospitals and medics on the front line. They are the sole provider of blood where there are contingency operations.



“We’ve got a team of about 20 technologists and lab technicians working here screening donators and collecting and processing blood,” Torres-Aponte said. “ASBP usually conducts blood drives annually at military installations in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, New York and Texas. All donations are screened for diseases, such as hepatitis, HIV and West Nile virus and all donated blood is processed and shipped within 24 hours.”



Blood collected at the event is tested and processed in a variety of ways as it is meant for different uses. Torres-Aponte said technicians create separate components which can be transfused — red cells and plasma — while they also collect whole blood.



“From my understanding of the program, we’re giving back to our own,” Scott said. “Blood that is donated is used in military treatment facilities downrange. It’s a donation from the troops to the troops.”



The ASBP partnered with a few organizations to pull off the event, including the 440th Medical Detachment, 528th Hospital Center and the Colorado wing of the Civil Air Patrol.



“I don’t think most people understand the impact that donated blood has for the military,” Torres-Aponte said. “It’s not just for service members, but it goes to help retirees and Family members. If a Family member gets sick and needs blood, this is where it comes from. Someone who donates with this blood drive is really helping the entire military community.”