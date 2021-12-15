Tulsa District Corps of Engineers hosts District Officers Introductory Course

Courtesy Photo | Zachary Henshall, Tulsa District power plant mechanic spoke to attendees of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Zachary Henshall, Tulsa District power plant mechanic spoke to attendees of the District Officers Introductory Course during their visit to Robert S Kerry lock and dam on the Arkansas river. Students in the class learned the district's navigation and hydropower mission during the visit. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. —Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted more than 33 newly assigned USACE personnel from 17 districts across the USACE enterprise Dec. 6-10 for a weeklong District Officer Introductory Course.

Most students in this course had little experience with USACE before receiving their district assignments.

“The course is designed to orient newly assigned engineering officers who are engineers by training but have done little or no business in the USACE environment” said Maj. Shaun Swayne, Tulsa District project manager.

Throughout the week students conducted engagements with Headquarters USACE senior leaders, Southwestern Division senior leaders, the local Society of American Engineers Post, and members of the district.

The class curriculum included subjects relating to USACE history, district organization, strategic communications, and district missions.

“The things we learned here will greatly improve our work and help us in our career progression” said Mobile District project engineer 1st Lt. Wonjune Choi.



Students visited the Tulsa District USACE Curation Center, RS Kerr Lock and Dam, the Greenwood Rising Museum, and the BOK Center.

The students gained an overall understanding of the USACE enterprise and how a district executes to support the USACE Mission. Students expanded their networks with the local Society of American Engineers post during an ice breaker event.

“Most of the course attendees arrived at their district assignment in the summer of 2021” said Tulsa District Commander, Col. Scott Preston. “Now that they have experienced the Corps of Engineers for a few months, this course provides them an opportunity to see how their job fits in the larger mission of the Corps. The course also gives these officers a chance to meet other officers from across the nation and learn from each other.”



The USACE learning center 101 DOIC course has been offered for 32 years and trained over 500 officers.