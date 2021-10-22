Ignite future during American Education Week

By Norman Shifflett



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — This year marks the 37th year that the Army Continuing Education System (ACES) has supported the American Education Week (AEW), which will take place Nov. 15-19, 2021. ACES held a competition to select a slogan for this year’s AEW.



Vanessa Eymann, an education services specialist and the college program manager at the Fort Carson Education Center, decided to submit her slogan.



When Eymann heard about the new program called Army Ignited, she felt that a slogan with ignited in it would attract more attention.



“My idea behind my slogan was: you take a class with Army Ignited, paid for by the Army, you spark an interest in (a) subject you have never taken before, such as psychology or engineering, and then you can set your future on fire, ignite your future by continuing to take more classes and using your benefits as a Soldier,” Eymann said. “I never win anything, so I was surprised that out of 34 submissions — they picked mine.”



Her winning slogan, “Army Credentialing and Continuing Education: Spark an Interest, Ignite your Future,” will be used at all Army education centers during AEW.



Eymann has been working in education since 2006 and enjoys helping service members and their Families with their education plans so they may achieve their own dreams.



Rebecca Schlecht, Fort Carson education services officer, and her staff are proud of Eymann’s slogan.



“The staff were very excited for a Fort Carson Education member to win,” said Schlecht. “It shows how passionate the staff (members) are on education and promoting efforts.”



The AEW began because the National Education Association and the American Legion were seeking ways to generate public support for education after it was discovered that 25% of World War I draftees were illiterate and 9% were physically unfit.



By celebrating AEW it demonstrates the military’s strong commitment to the value of adult education and provides a way for communities to honor individuals who seek to make a difference.



During AEW there will be several briefings and workshops held at the Fort Carson Education Center for Soldiers and their Family members.



Schlecht said American Education Week allows education centers to come up with different methods to inform the community on services and programs and puts education in the forefront.



“I encourage anyone thinking about their education to come to the event to learn more,” Schlecht said. “Education does not have to be something we set aside for later or a painful experience.”

