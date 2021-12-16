Exchange Treats OCONUS Warfighters, Families to Special Free Screening of “American Underdog”

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Lionsgate have teamed up to bring free...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Lionsgate have teamed up to bring free first-run screenings of “American Underdog” to select OCONUS Reel Time Theaters Dec. 25. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Warfighters and military families at select overseas installations can come together for a special holiday screening of “American Underdog” Dec. 25 at their local Exchange Reel Time Theater.



In a first for Exchange theaters outside the continental United States, the film will screen for free on the same day as its debut in stateside movie theaters. Screenings will be held at the following locations:



Camp Casey, Korea Camp Kinser, Okinawa

Kunsan Air Base, Korea Camp Schwab, Okinawa

Osan AB, Korea Kadena AB, Okinawa

Camp Courtney, Okinawa Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Camp Foster, Okinawa U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany

Camp Hansen, Okinawa Incirlik Air Base, Turkey



“The Exchange deeply appreciates the service and sacrifice of every Warfighter and military family member serving overseas,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We are deeply thankful for the opportunity to work with Lionsgate to bring this special holiday gift to those serving thousands of miles away from home this holiday season.”



Starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, and Dennis Quaid, “American Underdog” tells the true story of Kurt Warner (Levi), who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is.



“American Underdog” is directed by The Erwin Brothers from a screenplay by Jon Erwin, David Aaron Cohen and Jon Gunn, based on the book “All Things Possible” by Kurt Warner and Michael Silver. It is produced by Kevin Downes, Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin, Mark Ciardi, and Daryl Lefever.



The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has partnered with movie studios to bring first-run movies to military communities worldwide since 2012. “American Underdog” is the first free screening brought to military communities by the Exchange in conjunction with Lionsgate.



“American Underdog” is rated PG. Moviegoers can contact their local theater for more information or visit www.aafes.com/exchange-stores/Movie-Guide/ for a list of participating theaters. Guests should arrive 30 minutes early to be seated before the film begins.



