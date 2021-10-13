DES inks alliance for crime tips

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson’s Directorate of Emergency Services has entered a new partnership with a local crime- reporting agency.



In an effort to deter criminals and solve crimes, DES announced recently that it has formed a partnership with Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) to provide services for the Mountain Post. The partnership will offer Soldiers and their Families a means to safely and anonymously report crimes that occur on Fort Carson. Crime Stoppers will relay those tips to Fort Carson police, while preserving the anonymity of the reporter.



A local nonprofit organization primarily staffed by volunteers, PPACS aims to aid in reducing the crime rate in the Pikes Peak Region — El Paso and Teller Counties, by helping law enforcement agencies solve crime and bring fugitives to justice.



Callers who contact PPACS are assured of complete anonymity and, if their information results in an arrest and conviction, they will receive a cash award. Individuals may submit information safely and anonymously through PPACS online at https://www.crimestop.net or by calling 719-634-STOP (7867).



“We are honored to provide this important service to members of the military as well as their Families,” said Don Addy, CEO, PPACS. “The ability to provide anonymous tips through an organization that is not related to law enforcement should help encourage more tips and guarantee a safer home base for military Families.”



Since its inception in 1981, Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers tips have resulted in over 3,700 felony arrests, leading to the recovery of over $10 million in property, narcotics and cash. It essentially provides an interface between law enforcement agencies and citizens who may have knowledge of crimes or the identities or whereabouts of wanted felons or people suspected of crimes.



PPACS is a member of Crime Stoppers USA, the nationwide network that helps solve crimes and identify suspects wanted by local agencies by allowing individuals to provide anonymous tips regarding criminal activity. It operates separately from law enforcement.



Addy said the organization has a goal of creating greater awareness about its services and effectiveness in the local area, and that developing partnerships is vital toward that mission. As an example, PPACS and the Housing and Building Association (HBA) of Colorado Springs announced a partnership earlier this summer that attempts to curtail theft from local buildings and construction sites. Through the Crime Stoppers program and tip line, the HBA is now offering multiple $1,000 rewards for information that leads to the arrest of construction site thieves and vandals.



Along those lines, Mountain Post law enforcement leaders see a considerable benefit to the alliance.



“We understand that sometimes people may not feel comfortable reporting for their own safety or relationship to the subject,” said Lt. Col. Ranjini Danaraj, director of Emergency Services and commander of the 759th Military Police Battalion. “Crime Stoppers provides us information while maintaining the anonymity of the witness/complainant. I am hopeful that this means of reporting and the incentive of a reward, will provide tips of incidents of domestic violence, drug use and other crimes on the installation. Oftentimes, these crimes happen in isolated venues, but the impact is devastating to our community and the Army.”

