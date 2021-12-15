NAVFAC Southeast employee receives 50-year service award

Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Public Works Officer Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Westbrook presents Robert "Ken" Sessions,...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Hamlin | Public Works Officer Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Westbrook presents Robert "Ken" Sessions, engineering technician, with a 50-year government service certificate Dec. 8 onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport. Sessions, a retired Senior Master Sergeant from the Air Force Reserve, is assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast and supports ongoing projects at Keesler Air Force Base (AFB). see less | View Image Page

For the past 50 years, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast employee Robert “Ken” Sessions has dedicated his career to federal service, continually supporting our nation’s Warfighter.



In order to recognize this incredible accomplishment, Public Works Officer Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Westbrook presented Sessions with a 50-year government service certificate Dec. 8 onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport.



“It’s not often that we get a chance to recognize a person for this level of life-long commitment to the service of their country,” said Westbrook. “Both in and out of uniform, Ken has proven himself as a dedicated professional, and for that I thank him for everything he has done for our nation.”



Sessions began his tenured career by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1968. During the Vietnam War, he completed two consecutive tours in Vietnam and Laos as a jet engine technician. In 1976, he transitioned from active duty to the Air Force Reserve. He retired in 1994 as a Senior Master Sergeant from the Air Force Reserve after completing 26 years.



Sessions began his civil service career in 1980 while still in the Air Force Reserve. He has been with NAVFAC Southeast for the last 26 years and is currently assigned to Public Works Department (PWD) Gulfport. Using his extensive experience and knowledge of the Air Force, he has been working as an engineering technician and liaison with government contractors at Keesler Air Force Base (AFB) in Biloxi, Mississippi.



During his time with NAVFAC Southeast, Sessions considers himself somewhat of a hurricane recovery specialist.



“In 2004, I spent three months at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and Corry Station restoring base housing after Hurricane Ivan,” said Sessions. “In 2005, we tackled damage caused by Hurricane Katrina that included roof and structural damage at Keesler AFB.”



His advice to new employees, “Gain as much knowledge of the construction process as possible. Never pass up a chance to learn.”



At 73 years of age, he shows no signs of slowing down and has earned a unique nickname from his supervisor.



“I call him the Energizer Bunny,” said PWD Gulfport Project Management and Engineering Branch Head Bill Oyster. “Over the past 11 years, he has always been a steady performer and contributed to the professional development of every junior officer assigned to Keesler AFB.”



In his off time, Sessions and his wife, Linda, remain active by volunteering at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. He credits Linda as the main reason for all of his accomplishments.



“My wife has supported me in any move that I made throughout my career. My three children and 9 grandchildren have provided the light of my life.”



Oyster had this to say when asked about his opinion on the secret to Sessions’ longevity.



“He’s still having fun and loves what he’s doing.”