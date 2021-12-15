Spread the Joy! Anyone Can Support the Troops with Exchange Gift Cards for the Holidays

Courtesy Photo | Home is the heart of the holidays! Anyone—even civilians—can share a piece of home...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Home is the heart of the holidays! Anyone—even civilians—can share a piece of home with Warfighters around the world with a @shopmyexchange gift card this holiday season. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – All Americans can send cheer to service members and their families with a gift card from the Department of Defense’s largest retailer. With locations in all 50 states and more than 30 countries, an Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card makes it easy for anyone to show their support for those who serve.



Troops can use the gift cards at Exchange stores worldwide to purchase military clothing, fuel, meals and more. Gift cards can also be redeemed online at ShopMyExchange.com.



“Exchange gift cards make the holidays brighter, especially for those away from friends and family during the holidays,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Anyone can purchase an Exchange gift card to support our Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians around the world.”



Exchange gift cards, up to $500, can be sent directly to Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians through ShopMyExchange.com/scs.



A non-appropriated fund of the Department of Defense, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service serves service members and their families through more than 4,900 retail operations worldwide.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



