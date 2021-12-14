Exchange Shoppers Can Donate to Army and Air Force Relief Funds This Holiday Season

Courtesy Photo | “Family Serving Family” is more than a motto— it’s what the Exchange does!...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | “Family Serving Family” is more than a motto— it’s what the Exchange does! Donate in-store or online at ShopMyExchange.com to support @AERHQ and AFAF this holiday season. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can support the military community by donating to Army Emergency Relief (AER) or the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) this holiday season.



In-store shoppers can donate to AER and AFAF in increments of $1, $5 and $10 or enter in a custom amount at the register. Online donations can be made in $5 increments during checkout at ShopMyExchange.com. Exchange shoppers have donated nearly $4.8 million since the Exchange first partnered with AER and AFAF in 2017.



“Giving positively impacts the readiness of our military community,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Exchange shoppers have a unique appreciation for the important work AER and AFAF do to support service members and their families.”



LTG(R) Raymond V. Mason, AER director, appreciates the generosity of authorized Exchange shoppers.



“The Exchange is a critical partner in supporting Soldiers in need and their families,” Mason said. “Especially during the pandemic, Exchange shoppers have leaned forward to do their part to support the AER mission and the Army families our team serves.”



In 2020, the Exchange offered shoppers the option to donate at the register or online at ShopMyExchange.com all year long.



“Since implementing year-round giving, Exchange shoppers have consistently supported our fund,” said retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefits from AFAF. “Contributions during the holiday season are critical to supporting Airmen, Guardians and their families in need.”



