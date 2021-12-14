LRC Benelux Dutch employee still feels grateful for U.S. liberation of his hometown during WWII

Photo By Cameron Porter | Ton Fiddelers is the resource manager at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Ton Fiddelers is the resource manager at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Benelux. The Dutch Ministry of Defense employee will retire in October 2022 with 41 years and 6 days of service with the U.S. Army. He said he’s extremely grateful to the U.S. Army, not just for his 41 years of service but also for the liberation of his hometown and country during the Second World War. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Ton Fiddelers



Job title: Resource Manager



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Brunssum, the Netherlands



Experience: I have worked for LRC Benelux – and before it was LRC Benelux, it was the Directorate of Logistics, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux – since 1994. Before that, I worked in the Resource Management Office at the former U.S. Army Garrison Schinnen in the Netherlands for 13 years. I’ve worked for the U.S. Army most of life, and when I will retire in October 2022 I will have 41 years and 6 days of service.



Other service: I was drafted into the Dutch Army as a young man and served for 14 months in joint counter intelligence. After completing my mandatory service, I had a choice of working on the economy or continuing my service with the Dutch Ministry of Defense working for the U.S. Army. I chose to continue serving and started working with the U.S. Army.



Hometown: Nieuwstadt, the Netherlands



Family: I’m in a 26-year relationship with my life partner, Nel. I also have three children. I have two sons, ages 34 and 31, and I have a daughter, who is 28.



Q: Can you explain your responsibilities at the LRC Benelux Resource Management Office?



A: I am retiring soon so my main concern now is making sure the person who will be taking over understands all aspects of my work, especially how to deal with the Netherlands because he is not used to that. We have special rules in the Netherlands. We are not like the German and Belgium direct hire employees. We are indirect hires working for the Dutch Ministry of Defense. The Dutch MOD lends us to the U.S. Army. I’ve been the Resource Manager for LRC Benelux for over nine years so I’m assisting this new person with taking over my responsibilities once I retire. I can say the most important thing we do in resource management is make the budget plan, get the money and execute the plan.



Q: Why is the Resource Management mission at LRC Benelux so important?



A: A lot of customers depend upon us. For example, every vehicle in our area of responsibility comes through us and is funded by U.S. Army Sustainment Command. But the Army is not charging the Army so vehicles provided to the Army units in our area are provided at no cost. ASC has already provided the funding, and we are managing that funding. But for the Air Force, as an example, we must charge them for the vehicles they receive and the services provided as a reimbursable expense. Overall, we are managing the funds that support a lot the operations and missions in the USAG Benelux area of operations – not just LRC Benelux but the garrison and all the tenant units as well.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: Including my mandatory active duty service, when I retire I will have over 42 years of service with the Dutch MOD. But I feel like I work for the U.S. Army more than the Dutch MOD. And I really enjoy working for the U.S. Army, and I’m very grateful. In the old days, my parents explained to me what happened during the Second World War. Our village – Nieuwstadt – the village I grew up in and I live today – was liberated by the U.S. Army so we have a great affection for the U.S. Sometimes nowadays, that’s a little bit different for certain people, but I see the importance and still feel very grateful.



LRC Benelux and 405th AFSB: When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Benelux directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Benelux. LRC Benelux reports to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, which is assigned to ASC and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.