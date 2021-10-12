USS Frank Cable Departs Okinawa, Japan

The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 10.



The Guam-based submarine tender had never moored pier side in Okinawa in its 42-year history before this visit.



While in Okinawa, Frank Cable conducted pier surveys to ensure they would be able to provide expeditionary support to the submarine fleet and allied nations.



“Okinawa was a wonderful port visit for our crew,” said Capt. Albert Alarcon, Frank Cable's commanding officer. “On one hand, our crew demonstrated submarine tender access and sustainability in Okinawa which extends fleet support options in the Pacific Theater; on the other hand, our crew had the unique opportunity to enjoy Okinawan culture and history in the local community.”



Upon arrival, Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7/commander, Amphibious Force, U.S. 7th Fleet visited Frank Cable and welcomed her crew of more than 500 Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners to Okinawa.



While in Okinawa, Frank Cable also made inspection and repairs to their aft weapons hoist and conducted small boat operations.



From shopping in American village to visiting the several historical sites, Sailors were able to enjoy some much deserved liberty around the 1206-square-mile island. Sailors were able to visit several Okinawan castles, such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage sites, Shuri Castle, and indulge in local cuisine – soba being a local favorite.



Many Sailors earned civilian dive certifications prior to leaving Guam on fall patrol and were able to explore the pristine waters and reefs of Okinawa while on liberty.



“It was a different experience [diving here],” said Master-at Arms Second Class James Phelps, from Indianapolis, Ind. “Being able to dive in a foreign country, especially while on liberty, makes me appreciate my time on the ship even more.”



This was the fifth port visit for Frank Cable during her fall patrol. Frank Cable departed Apra Harbor, Guam for their deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Oct. 18.



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and reprovisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

