    Naval Strike Missile System Now Aboard USS Oakland (LCS 24)

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand | 211207-N-ZS023-1042 (Dec 7, 2021) NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO Independence-variant littoral...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Oakland (LCS 24) finished installation of its Naval Strike Missile (NSM) launch module on Dec. 9 at Naval Base San Diego.

    The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision-strike weapon that can find and destroy enemy ships at distances up to 100 nautical miles. The NSM is produced by a partnership composed of Raytheon Missiles and Defense alongside the Norwegian based defense company Kongsberg Defense Aerospace.

    “The addition of the NSM on LCS vessels adds lethality and over-the-horizon capability,” said Cmdr. Derek Jaskowiak, Oakland Blue Crew’s commanding officer. “The presence of an NSM acts as a deterrent and provides additional offensive capacity for deployed LCS vessels, and is a great asset to the fleet.”

    The NSM evades enemy radar and defense systems by conducting evasive maneuvers and flying at sea-skimming altitude. NSM uses an advanced seeker for precise targeting and carries a 500-pound class warhead with a programmable fuse. The NSM system can also be deployed during ground-based or amphibious operations due to its capability to climb and descend with terrain.

    The addition of the NSM bolsters LCS capabilities to engage with ships in addition to the ship’s mission module.

    The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

    For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Strike Missile System Now Aboard USS Oakland (LCS 24), by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

