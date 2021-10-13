LATINA Style Recognizes Exchange Among Top Employers for Latinas

Courtesy Photo | For the 14th year in a row, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named one...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For the 14th year in a row, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named one of the 50 best companies for Latinas to work by LATINA Style. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – For the 14th year in a row, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named one of the 50 best companies for Latinas to work for by LATINA Style magazine.



The LATINA Style 50 Report recognizes companies who champion diversity and inclusion through support programs and the training and promotion of Latina employees. Latinas make up 12.6% of the Exchange’s workforce.



“This recognition further highlights our continued commitment to a diverse and inclusive culture,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Logistics Officer Karen Stack, the Exchange’s highest-ranking Latina woman. “The diversity of the Exchange is, and should be, representative of the military community that we serve and support.”



The Exchange will be recognized during the LATINA Style 50 Awards Ceremony & Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., in February 2022.



The Exchange employs more than 35,000 associates who comprise all ages, races, colors, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, abilities and backgrounds. Candidates seeking career opportunities, including Veterans and military spouses, can visit www.ApplyMyExchange.com to learn more and apply.



