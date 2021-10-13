Navy Exchange, Marine Corps Exchange Customers Can Support Navy & Marine Corps Relief Society

Courtesy Photo | For the tenth year in a row, NEX and MCX customers will have the opportunity to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For the tenth year in a row, NEX and MCX customers will have the opportunity to support the Navy & Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket at participating locations from Oct. 14 – Nov. 10, 2021. Customers who purchase a $5 benefit ticket will receive $5 and a 5% discount applied to a one time purchase made Nov. 4 – 10, 2021. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

For the tenth year in a row, NEX and MCX customers will have the opportunity to support the Navy & Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) by purchasing a $5 benefit ticket at participating locations. The tickets can be purchased from Oct. 14 – Nov. 10, 2021.



Customers who purchase a $5 benefit ticket will receive $5 and a 5% discount applied to a one time purchase made Nov. 4 – 10, 2021.



The NMCRS benefit ticket will be sold at NEX Little Creek, NEX Portsmouth, NEX Norfolk and NEX Oceana, Virginia; NEX Pearl Harbor; NEX San Diego; NEX North Island, NEX Port Hueneme, NEX Lemoore and NEX Monterey, California; NEX Fallon, Nevada; NEX Jacksonville, NEX Mayport, NEX Whiting Field, NEX Orlando, NEX Key West and NEX Pensacola, Florida; NEX Corpus Christi, Texas; NEX Kings Bay, Georgia; NEX New Orleans, Louisiana; NEX Gulfport and NEX Meridian, Mississippi; NEX New London, Connecticut; NEX Mitchel Field, New York; NEX Patuxent River, NEX Annapolis and NEX Bethesda, Maryland; NEX Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia; NEX Charleston, South Carolina; NEX Newport, Rhode Island; NEX Memphis, Tennessee; NEX Whidbey Island, NEX Bangor, NEX Bremerton and NEX Everett, Washington; NEX Great Lakes, Illinois; NEX Yokosuka, NEX Atsugi and NEX Sasebo, Japan; NEX Naples, Italy; NEX Rota, Spain; NEX Sigonella, Sicily; NEX Guam; and NEX Bahrain.



Since 2011, NEX patrons have donated nearly $3.5 million to the NMCRS while MCX customers have donated over $1 million since 2013.