Photo By Stacey Reese | Tiffany Natividad, Ft. Gibson Lake natural resource specialist adds scannable QR codes...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Tiffany Natividad, Ft. Gibson Lake natural resource specialist adds scannable QR codes to camping sites at Afton Landing, a recreation area on the banks of the Arkansas River. These QR codes enhance campers abillity to see if a spot if available for camping as well as reserve and pay for camping from their phones. see less | View Image Page

Observation of Hispanic Heritage week began in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover September 15 to October 15. It was enacted into law August 17, 1988. These September to October dates are important to multiple Latin American countries. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively.



“Hispanics have a long history of service to the United States” said Tulsa District Commander, Col. Scott Preston. “As far back as the birth of our nation, men such as Bernardo de Galvez helped secure our nation’s freedom from this British. While serving as Governor of Louisiana, Galvez organized a force of Spanish regulars, creoles, free blacks, and Native Americans for war against the British, preventing the British from reinforcing their troops in the war’s final battle at Yorktown in 1781. His legacy is found in the naming of Galveston, Texas and in 2014 the US Congress named him an honorary citizen.”



This year’s theme is “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope.” Tulsa District Corps of Engineers is excited to celebrate our Hispanic employees.



“To me Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to highlight and honor the contributions and achievements that we all have made” said Tiffany Natividad, Natural Resource Specialist. “It is a time to not only reflect on the widely diverse cultures, but to also embrace the differences in the Latino community.”



Natividad, a Natural Resource Specialist at Ft. Gibson Lake, began work as a summer ranger in 2016, transitioning to a full-time employee in Oct. 2020. Her mother is from Sand Springs and her father is a Mexican citizen, originally from Monterrey.



She was born in El Paso and her family moved to Mexico when she was three months old. During her childhood, she lived briefly back in the U.S. where she attended Tulsa Public Schools. Natividad received her degree in Biology and Fisheries and Wildlife from Northeastern State University.



“Tiffany has really helped us communicate with our Spanish speaking customers, particularly at Taylor Ferry Beach, where we get large groups of Latino visitors on weekends” said James Montgomery, Fort Gibson Lake assistant manager. “Many of them don’t speak English. Having Tiffany to speak with them is a great asset to our project.”