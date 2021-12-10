US Naval Community College Selects ASU for Military Studies Program

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | 211001-N-YC738-0018 QUANTICO, Va. (Oct. 1, 2021) - Command Master Chief Tobi Howat,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | 211001-N-YC738-0018 QUANTICO, Va. (Oct. 1, 2021) - Command Master Chief Tobi Howat, senior enlisted advisor to the U.S. Naval Community College, and Sergeant Major Mike Hensley, U.S. Marine Corps liaison for the USNCC, stand in front of the USNCC yard sign to celebrate the opening of applications for Pilot II of the USNCC. The USNCC is the community college of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard and provides an opportunity for active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to earn a naval-relevant associate degree through asynchronous online courses taught by military-friendly and experienced educators. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble) see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. — The U.S. Naval Community College selected Arizona State University for its Pilot II Military Studies degree program Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.



This new agreement provides active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen an opportunity to earn a naval-relevant associate degree that will directly contribute to the readiness of the naval services and set them on a path of life-long learning.



Naval professionals who pursue an associate degree in Military Studies through the USNCC will have an opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of the naval profession of arms. The degree will also transfer to four-year degree programs in military history, security studies, or defense analysis.



“The military studies concentration will build on the current technical training, operational experience, and the USNCC Naval Studies certificate,” said Bob Kozloski, chief of staff for the USNCC. “The modern military professional must balance specific technical expertise and leadership in an MOS or rating with an understanding of the broader context in which the U.S. naval services operate today and in the future.”



Kozloski, a founding member of the USNCC and former enlisted Sailor, says “today’s enlisted leaders will benefit from broader knowledge of military history, the security environment, international relations, and the U.S. political system, which the military studies concentration provides in its courses. All USNCC courses focus on developing the critical thinking and problem solving skills necessary to be effective in all aspects of modern warfare.”



ASU’s selection as the participating college for this program leverages the expertise of a deep bench of military experts such as retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert Schmidle, a Senior Fellow at ASU’s Center on the Future of War.



“It gives us great pride to partner with the U.S. Naval Community College on this new education opportunity for enlisted Sailors and Marines,” said ASU Executive Vice President and University Provost Nancy Gonzales. “With over 10,500 military-affiliated students, millions invested in defense-related research, and the Pat Tillman Veterans Center, ASU is uniquely qualified and committed to our servicemembers, veterans and their families.”



The courses at ASU are regionally accredited by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, which is where the USNCC Military Studies students will have their degree conferred from while the USNCC seeks accreditation and degree-granting authority.



Active duty enlisted Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen can fill out an application on the USNCC website, www.usncc.edu. The first courses will start in January 2022.



The United States Naval Community College is the community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.