Best of Both Worlds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - When thinking of recruiting for the Navy, thoughts of inspiring our nation’s top individuals to answer the call to enlist or commission comes to mind. People also tend to forget that it is not always ships, aircraft or submarines. There is a vast amount of jobs in administration, intelligence and medical that the Navy offers.



That is where Lt. Barbara Sterrenberg, a native of Bath, North Carolina, comes in! As a Navy Nurse Corps reservist and a medical officer recruiter in Knoxville, Tennessee, her job is to look for the best and brightest to serve in the Navy’s medical field.



Sterrenberg was already building relationships, connections and referrals as a civilian nurse with her fellow colleague, but she felt that there was something missing. That missing piece was serving her country and then being commissioned into the Navy Nurse Corps.



As a reservist, Sterrenberg was informed that there was a medical officer canvasser recruiter position, so she applied via email. Once her interview was completed with Navy Recruiting Command, she was selected and then stationed at NTAG Nashville’s Knoxville location.



“Her typical day is that she has no typical day,” said Navy Career Counselor Gary Peach, Officer Division Leading Chief Petty Officer. “Day in and day out, seven days a week, she always goes to colleges, career fairs and doctors’ offices. You name it, and she is there looking for the best and most qualified applicants.”



As a medical recruiter, Sterrenberg stated some of her applicants or leads are already medical professionals and don’t have time to come in during working hours, especially after working long shifts.



“I make myself available all the time, regardless of the time,” said Sterrenberg. “I could be texted or called at 10 or 11 p.m., and I would respond immediately. These future Sailors want answers to their questions, and I take pride in answering as a medical professional myself.”



At NTAG Nashville and Region Central, Sterrenberg has made a name for herself as a recruiter. For her hard work and dedication, she was recognized as Region Central’s Medical Officer Recruiter of the 3rd Quarter of FY 21.



“Don’t get me wrong. I like being recognized and rewarded as a recruiter,” said Sterrenberg. “But I just love doing my job and showing the ‘light’ to future applicants about the Navy.”



