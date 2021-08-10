Royal Navy Frocks US Marine General

Courtesy Photo | US Marine Corps Brigadier General Simon Doran, US Senior National Representative to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | US Marine Corps Brigadier General Simon Doran, US Senior National Representative to the United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 21, and Royal Navy Commodore Steve Moorhouse, the Commander of the CSG-21, stands in front of a Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 F-35B Lightning II aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in the South China Sea on October 8, 2021. Moorhouse said, “this is the first time in living memory that a prestigious event such as this has taken part on a British warship.” (Royal Navy photography by LPhot Unaisi Luke) see less | View Image Page

(SOUTH CHINA SEA) -- U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Simon Doran was frocked to Brigadier General on the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth by Commodore Steve Moorhouse, the Commander of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 21. Doran currently serves as the U.S. Senior National Representative (SNR) to the UK CSG.



“It is an absolute pleasure and honor to be able to frock Simon Doran to the rank of Brigadier General,” said Commodore Steve Moorhouse “This is, not only, the first time I have conducting such a ceremony, but it also the first time in living memory that a prestigious event such as this has taken part on a British warship. Brigadier General Doran has been an integral part of this deployment, so it seems fitting that he is frocked to the next rank while deployed with us.”



As the SNR, Doran has been integrated into the CSG Command Team. He offers advice and support to the UK Commander and serves as the conduit between the U.S. element and the Strike Group Commander and to higher U.S. military authorities.



“I’d like to steal a few lines from General Mattis. First, I am just an average Marine, and I have been fortunate to be in the right place at the right time; and when those times occurred, I was always surrounded by incredible Marines and Sailors, and they have allowed me to be where I am today,” said Doran. “Marines fear no enemy, but we do fear failing to live up to those who came before us. I look forward to the challenge of filling the shoes of those who had come before me and representing the United States Marine Corps. More than anything else, it is such a privilege and an honor to lead Marines and Sailors alongside our United Kingdom mates.



Doran was born in Liverpool, England and immigrated to the United States in 1977. Previously to this assignment, Doran has served as the Assistance Wing Commander, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and has commanded Marine Aircraft Group 11 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 251. His staff assignments have included a tour in the Joint Chiefs of Staff J-8, The Basic School executive officer, and at Headquarters Marine Corps (Aviation). Doran’s a graduate of Top Gun Instructors Course, Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course, the U.S. Air Force Air War College, U.S. Naval War College, and Purdue University.



Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 and USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) are humbled and proud to continue the special relationship with the United Kingdom through the deployment of Carrier Strike Group 21. Our interoperability with the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and additional international allies will preserve our collective military advantage and reinforce rules-based international order. The United States and United Kingdom’s forward-deployed forces remain ready to respond to crises globally as a combined maritime force – we stand together.