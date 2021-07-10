We Are MSC: Facilities Director Marvin Mullins

NORFOLK, Va. (October 7, 2021)—I recently had the honor of sitting down with long-time Military Sealift Command teammate and U.S. Navy veteran Marvin Mullins. Here are some of the highlights from our conversation.



What is your name and your position at Military Sealift Command?



Mullins-My name is Elmoe Marvin Mullins, I go by Marvin, and I am the facilities director for MSC. I am also the X-132 Project Manager.



*X-132 is the future MSC headquarters building, located on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, which is currently being upgraded to provide a centralized work location for most of the command’s ashore staff.



What are some of your roles and responsibilities at MSC?



Mullins-I was the MSC Facilities Director previously and I took a position working for the Navy in Naples, Italy. Three years later I came back to MSC to assist the command as a double fill; Facilities and X-132 project lead.



The Facilities Director is responsible for the operation and maintenance of all of MSC’s buildings; including our buildings on Naval Station Norfolk and all of our buildings located on other bases.



As X-132 Project Manager, I am the point-man for ensuring that the new MSC Headquarters building, X-132 will be ready to occupy. We are making sure that the new home for the MSC Headquarters team will be ready for us to move into; once renovations are complete.



Please tell me a bit about your history with MSC and please describe your professional career.



Mullins-I first came to MSC in 2001. I was one of the first General Service employees hired for Military Sealift Command Fleet Support Command, under now retired Vice Adm. Carol Pottenger. My team was responsible to ensure our people had adequate work spaces to carry out our mission.

In 2014, when the decision was made to move the MSC Headquarters to Naval Station Norfolk from the Navy Yard in Washington D.C., I was responsible for ensuring we had all of the spaces we required to support the MSC staff.



I joined the U.S. Navy in 1959 and retired from active duty in 1989. I have been serving the government now for almost 58 years. I did have a two-year break in Federal service when I took a position at USAA.

I left MSC for a bit in 2017 to assume the position as Facilities Director for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command in Naples, Italy. I held this position for a year when the base’s commanding officer asked me to take over as the Naval Support Actives Naples Housing Director. I filled this role for just over three years.



So after your tour in Naples, you decided to rejoin the MSC Team. Why did you come back to MSC?



Mullins-Before my time in Naples, I was with MSC for 13 years; which is a lot of time at one command. My wife is Italian, which was one of the main reasons we took advantage of the position in Naples. While we were stationed there, we had the opportunity to spend lots of time with her family.



The first two years in Italy were great and then COVID-19 hit us. The place which got hit first was Italy and we were in the middle of it. As a result, for the rest of our time in Naples we were on lockdown and could not travel.



Also, we missed our kids and grandkids and wanted to come back to the U.S. to be able to spend time with them.



Would you please tell me a bit more about your time in the U.S. Navy?



Mullins-I started out in the Navy as a Boatswains Mate. I then worked my way up to Chief Quartermaster. My next move was a conversion to Master-at-Arms, where I advanced to Senior Chief. During this time I became the detailer for the Master-at-Arms and was picked up as Chief Warrant Officer. After I was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3, I submitted a package to become a Limited Duty Officer where I became a Lt.j.g. and ultimately retired as a Lieutenant.



What are your plans for the future?



Mullins-I get up every morning thankful for another day to serve. I don’t have any plans to retire. Retirement has never been in my vocabulary.



What advice do you have for your peers in Federal service or are considering a career of service?



Mullins-Never be afraid of making a decision. Always carry through with the decisions you have made; because that was your decision. Be adult enough to stand behind the decisions which you make. If you believe in something and make a decision about how to proceed, stand by the decision and follow through.

