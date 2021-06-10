Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Last-minute load up

    Last-minute load up

    Total Force Airmen from the 15th and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    10.06.2021

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Within 75 minutes, Total Force Airmen from the 15th and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons loaded 347 Army soldiers onto an aircraft returning to Hawaii from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    Soldiers participated in Exercise Pacific Forager ‘21, a U.S. Army Pacific exercise designed to test and refine the Army’s ability to flow land power forces into the theater effectively with allies.

    Soldiers from the 1st Corps, the Ohio Army National Guard, and Schofield Barracks were completing their 45-day training.

    “We were on the ramp [Andersen] packing our deployment kits and providing maintenance to several aircraft and prepping them to return to home station when we were approached by Army leadership asking for support,” said 1st Lieutenant Seth Ollis, 15th AMXS assistant C-17 maintenance officer in charge.

    Making a 10-mile round trip, the Airmen gathered their equipment to weigh, and load more than 15,000 lbs onto the civilian aircraft.

    The total force Hawaiian Raptor Maintenance team managed to accomplish their urgent request with minutes to spare before takeoff and had the soldiers heading home after a 45-day training mission.

    “I was thoroughly impressed at how quickly our team [total force] improvised with such a non-standard situation to ensure our Army teammates caught their flight on time,” said Ollis. “The team exemplified the CSAF’s accelerate change or lose framework in this situation by utilizing our knowledge, skills, and abilities from across five different Air Force specialties to make sure that the several Army units were out of the door on time.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 21:27
    Story ID: 406906
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last-minute load up, by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Last-minute load up

    TAGS

    DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
    AIR FORCE
    USAF
    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND
    U.S. AIR FORCE PACIFIC FORCES

