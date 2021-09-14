Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Last-minute load up

    Last-minute load up

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Total Force Airmen from the 15th and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons pose for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2021. The Airmen returned from Operation Pacific Iron at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. In addition to participating in the largest F-22 Operation and deployment outside of the U.S., these Airmen assisted 347 Army Soldiers return back to home station after completing Exercise Pacific Forager ‘21.

    (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 21:27
    Photo ID: 6876554
    VIRIN: 210914-F-RE693-785
    Resolution: 647x485
    Size: 108.36 KB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Last-minute load up, by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Last-minute load up

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
    AIR FORCE
    USAF
    U.S. INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND
    U.S. AIR FORCE PACIFIC FORCES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT