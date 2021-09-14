Last-minute load up

Total Force Airmen from the 15th and 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons pose for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2021. The Airmen returned from Operation Pacific Iron at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam. In addition to participating in the largest F-22 Operation and deployment outside of the U.S., these Airmen assisted 347 Army Soldiers return back to home station after completing Exercise Pacific Forager ‘21.



