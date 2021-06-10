NMCP Hosts Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signing

Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | To recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the commanders from Naval Medical...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Ariana Torman | To recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the commanders from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), and Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (NSA HR) gave their signatures to proclaim October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in NMPC’s historic Bldg. 1 foyer, Oct. 6. From the left are Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP commanding officer; Rear Adm. Darin Via, NMFL commander; Capt. Matthew Frauenzimmer, NSA HR commanding officer. Jessica Zimmer, Fleet & Family Support Center Norfolk Family Advocacy Program (FAP) Victim Advocate, hosted the proclamation signing. see less | View Image Page

To recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the commanders from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), and Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (NSA HR) gave their signatures to proclaim October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in NMPC’s historic Bldg. 1 foyer, Oct. 6.



Rear Adm. Darin Via, NMFL commander; Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP commanding officer; and Capt. Matthew Frauenzimmer, NSA HR commanding officer each signed a proclamation.



“I want to thank the base CO and the hospital CO for this opportunity to truly represent a united front, and to ensure that we are engaged as leaders that there is no room for domestic violence, domestic abuse,” said Via prior to signing the proclamation. “It does not reflect, whatsoever, with Navy core values, readiness, and mission accomplishment.”



Jessica Zimmer, Fleet & Family Support Center Norfolk Family Advocacy Program (FAP) Victim Advocate, hosted the proclamation signing. “The real reason we are here to commemorate domestic violence awareness month is to mourn those lost to abuse, celebrate the survivors of abuse, and to work together for change,” said Zimmer.



As the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating military hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally-acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics, provide care for the Hampton Roads area. The medical center also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for future roles in healing and wellness.