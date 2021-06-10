Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Hosts Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signing

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ariana Torman 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    To recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the commanders from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), and Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (NSA HR) gave their signatures to proclaim October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in NMPC’s historic Bldg. 1 foyer, Oct. 6. From the left are Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP commanding officer; Rear Adm. Darin Via, NMFL commander; Capt. Matthew Frauenzimmer, NSA HR commanding officer. Jessica Zimmer, Fleet & Family Support Center Norfolk Family Advocacy Program (FAP) Victim Advocate, hosted the proclamation signing.

