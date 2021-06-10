To recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the commanders from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP), and Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (NSA HR) gave their signatures to proclaim October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in NMPC’s historic Bldg. 1 foyer, Oct. 6. From the left are Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP commanding officer; Rear Adm. Darin Via, NMFL commander; Capt. Matthew Frauenzimmer, NSA HR commanding officer. Jessica Zimmer, Fleet & Family Support Center Norfolk Family Advocacy Program (FAP) Victim Advocate, hosted the proclamation signing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 10.06.2021 13:54 Photo ID: 6875772 VIRIN: 211006-N-BB298-1005 Resolution: 6605x4834 Size: 1.99 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCP Hosts Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation Signing, by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.