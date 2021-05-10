CFAY Hosts National Night Out

Sailors, firefighters, and local law enforcement assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), as well as host-nation counterparts, came together with local community members for National Night Out, Oct. 5.



According to the National Association of Town Watch, which organizes and coordinates the event in the United States, National Night out is a yearly community building event that seeks to build relationships between communities and the police who protect them. It began in 1984 with over 2.5 million people across 400 communities in 23 states.



“National Night Out is all about local families and community members getting the chance to interact face-to-face with their local first responders,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jarrett Covington, who coordinated the event at CFAY.



Covington added that while the event puts an emphasis on interactions with law enforcement, here at CFAY the event is expanded to allow community members to meet with firefighters, emergency medical technicians, explosive ordnance disposal, as well as other services.



During the event, attendees had the opportunity to interact with static displays of police patrol cars, harbor security boats, and ambulances, as well as view live demonstrations of K-9 tactics and non-lethal weapons employment.



“Building a safer community starts with one simple act,” said Covington. “If you see something, say something. Knowing your resources and having a relationship with local law enforcement makes it easier to do just that.”



Host-nation representatives were present as well, including the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Yokosuka City’s Fire and Police Departments, who each had their own live-displays available for community members to interact with.



“Usually when the community gets to interact with fire, medical services, or police, it’s during some kind of crisis,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jonathan Hayes, who gave demonstrations during the event. “It was nice to have the opportunity to interact with the community on happier terms. I’m really pleased with how the event turned out.”



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

