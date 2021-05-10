Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY Hosts National Night Out [Image 12 of 12]

    CFAY Hosts National Night Out

    JAPAN

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 5, 2021) Sailors demonstrate small-arms handling during the National Night Out event hosted on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 21:20
    Photo ID: 6874666
    VIRIN: 211005-N-XU072-1135
    Resolution: 5792x3866
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Hosts National Night Out [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY Hosts National Night Out
    CFAY Hosts National Night Out
    CFAY Hosts National Night Out
    CFAY Hosts National Night Out
    CFAY Hosts National Night Out
    CFAY Hosts National Night Out
    CFAY Hosts National Night Out
    CFAY Hosts National Night Out
    CFAY Hosts National Night Out
    CFAY Hosts National Night Out
    CFAY Hosts National Night Out
    CFAY Hosts National Night Out

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    National Night Out
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT