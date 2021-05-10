CFAY Hosts National Night Out

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 5, 2021) Sailors demonstrate small-arms handling during the National Night Out event hosted on board Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

