433rd AMXS welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. A. Spence Pennington assumed command of the 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Lt. Col Michael Webb during a virtual change of command ceremony here July 11 2020.



Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the video-streamed event provided members of the 433rd AMXS the opportunity to be a part of the commemoration while practicing social distancing.



Lt. Col. Stuart Martin, 433rd Maintenance Group commander, presided over the ceremony. “Never has there been a situation of such profound circumstances that has made us adapt in such a short amount of time,” said Martin. “It’s a lot to balance, however, I’m 100 percent confident you’re the right person to fill the commander role.”



During the ceremony, Pennington expressed his gratitude to his previous unit while also pledging to accomplish his goals in his new role as the AMXS commander.



“You made my job enjoyable and meaningful. I couldn’t be prouder,” said Pennington of his previous command.



“Colonel McClain and Colonel Martin, thank you for having the confidence to allow me to command such an impressive and complex organization,” said Pennington. “We will create an environment that is disciplined yet considerate, safe and timely. We will also focus on these three things: people, planes and processes.”

