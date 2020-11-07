Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    433rd AMXS welcomes new commander

    433rd AMXS welcomes new commander

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Stuart Martin, 433rd Maintenance Group commander, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. A. Spence Pennington, 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, at a change of command ceremony for the 433rd AMXS July 11, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Pennington will be responsible for all squadron programs and flights in the AMXS. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Monet Villacorte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 16:34
    Photo ID: 6874336
    VIRIN: 200711-F-TG467-1024
    Resolution: 2627x3678
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 433rd AMXS welcomes new commander, by SSgt Monet Villacorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    433rd AMXS welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433rd Maintenance Group
    433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT