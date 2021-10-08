433rd MXS welcomes new commander

Capt. Nicholas Velazquez assumed command of the 433rd Maintenance Squadron during a virtual change of command ceremony here Aug. 8.



Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the video-streamed event provided members of the 433rd MXS the opportunity to be a part of the commemoration while practicing social distancing.



Velazquez will be one of the few company-grade officers commanding a squadron. A feat that doesn’t go unnoticed by Lt. Col. Stuart Martin, 433rd Maintenance Group commander who presided over the ceremony.



“Becoming a commander as a company grade officer does not happen very often,” said Martin, “However, I am certain you are the right person for the job. The command is a privilege that I know you will not take lightly.”



During the ceremony, Velazquez thanked this support system and mentors who had an instrumental part in his career and established goals he vowed to accomplish in his new position.



“Family serves with you,” said Velazquez. “Their support is the key to success, whether at home or abroad.”



“Another reason I am in this position is from the care and mentorship of other leaders along the way in my Air Force career,” said Velazquez. “Their influence was key in areas of my life. Empowerment, servant leadership, and a faithful mission focus. This is how I will lead and command in the maintenance squadron.”



The 433rd Maintenance Squadron, which consists of nearly 170 personnel, provides essential on and off-equipment repair and support maintenance for all assigned C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft.

