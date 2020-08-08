Lt. Col. Stuart Martin, 433rd Maintenance Group commander, presents the guidon to Capt. Nicholas Velazquez, 433rd Maintenance Squadron commander, at an assumption of command ceremony Aug. 8, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Prior to earning a commission, Velazquez was an Air Force maintenance master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Monet Villacorte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 16:35 Photo ID: 6874321 VIRIN: 200808-F-TG467-019 Resolution: 5546x3698 Size: 3.13 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 433rd MXS welcomes new commander, by SSgt Monet Villacorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.