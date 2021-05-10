NAVWAR Delivers Cyber-Ready Platforms for Future Force Readiness Worldwide

Photo By Rick Naystatt | 210930-N-UN340-004 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2021) Eric Donley, left, Cyber Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Rick Naystatt | 210930-N-UN340-004 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2021) Eric Donley, left, Cyber Sustainment Principal and Mark Moore, Principal Cyber Baseline Manager, both assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Fleet Readiness Directorate 300 (FRD 300) review the cyber baseline process. NAVWAR FRD 300 routinely perform cyber baseline reviews to ensure the readiness of fleet assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released). see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Fleet Readiness Directorate’s Cybersecurity Office (FRD 300) has successfully delivered cyber baselines to 125 U.S. Navy ships, with a goal to deliver the modern, web-based application across all 180 ships by fiscal year 2023, decreasing cybersecurity vulnerabilities Navy-wide.



In recent years, the Department of Defense (DoD) has become increasingly reliant on information technology (IT) systems and networks to conduct military operations and perform critical functions. To ensure the security of these systems, the cyber baseline certifies ship systems comply with DoD and Department of Navy (DoN) cybersecurity requirements during ships’ availability, or scheduled modernization, before deployment. The cyber baseline offers a searchable, easy-to-use, platform-specific record of all Navy networks, including hosted and connected, afloat and ashore systems. This enables the ability to independently manage a ship’s IT capabilities and maintain a ship’s cyber readiness throughout the platform lifecycle.



Most recently, FRD 300 successfully delivered cyber baselines to USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and USS Paul Hamilton (DDG- 60). This accomplishment expands on the success of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) delivery in April 2020 during a challenging, compressed delivery timeline, while forward deployed in Japan. The Lincoln and Hamilton crews continue to demonstrate how this integrated approach to delivering cyber-ready platforms enables ship’s IT technicians to maintain their cyber readiness year after year.



Following the cyber baseline delivery, Lincoln achieved 100% adherence to cybersecurity technical standards for all 29 command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) systems and Hamilton achieved 100% adherence for all 16 C4I systems.



“Our goal is to deliver perfect, sustain perfect, be cyber-ready always,” said FRD 300 Director Duane Phillips. “The delivery of the cyber baselines has allowed us to reach an historic all time low in cybersecurity vulnerabilities, through identifying capability risks during a ship’s availability and assuring a cyber-ready platform prior to work ups. The end-to-end approach confirms all systems comply with DoD and DoN requirements and are approved to meet cyber security technical authority standards now and into the future.”



Ensuring cyber readiness is a cross-organizational effort that involves NAVWAR Headquarters, NAVWAR’s Program Executive Offices (PEOs) and Naval Information Warfare Centers (NIWC) Pacific and Atlantic working together to support the delivery of cyber-ready platforms. Additionally, FRD 300 partners with Type Command (TYCOM) Communications and Information Systems Directorate (N6) and the Information Warfare Training Group (IWTG) to identify barriers and provide solutions to sustain cyber readies across the fleet.



FRD 300 works directly with the fleet to rapidly address operational challenges, improve maintenance processes and isolate cyber threats to ensure ships are cyber-ready and prepared to meet all mission requirements. For example, FRD 300 provides a combination of both in-person and distance training to ensure Sailors can operate and maintain the advanced C4I systems in today’s dynamic cyber environment in accordance with established standards.



“This training empowers our Sailors to maintain their defensive posture while operating in challenging missions,” said Phillips.



FRD 300 supports 10 platforms at any given time and is currently providing critical support to seven ships including those located in Bahrain, Japan, California, Virginia, and Washington to ensure future force readiness worldwide.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.