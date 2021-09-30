Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVWAR Delivers Cyber-Ready Platforms for Future Force Readiness Worldwide

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Rick Naystatt 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    210930-N-UN340-004 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2021) Eric Donley, left, Cyber Sustainment Principal and Mark Moore, Principal Cyber Baseline Manager, both assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Fleet Readiness Directorate 300 (FRD 300) review the cyber baseline process. NAVWAR FRD 300 routinely perform cyber baseline reviews to ensure the readiness of fleet assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released).

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021 14:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    review
    readiness
    FRD 300
    cyber baseline
    NAVWAR

