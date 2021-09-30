210930-N-UN340-004 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 30, 2021) Eric Donley, left, Cyber Sustainment Principal and Mark Moore, Principal Cyber Baseline Manager, both assigned to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Fleet Readiness Directorate 300 (FRD 300) review the cyber baseline process. NAVWAR FRD 300 routinely perform cyber baseline reviews to ensure the readiness of fleet assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released).
NAVWAR Delivers Cyber-Ready Platforms for Future Force Readiness Worldwide
