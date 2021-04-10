October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, offering an opportunity for the Marine Corps to reinforce the importance of cybersecurity and provide resources to better equip the Marine Corps team against cyber threats.



Raising Marine Corps wide cybersecurity awareness and improving workforce cybersecurity knowledge, skills and abilities is vital to protect the Marine Corps’ mission and team online, whether at work or off-duty.



This year’s 2021 Cybersecurity Awareness Month overall theme is “Do your part. Be Cyber Smart,” with campaign content highlighting a different theme each week.



“Today, in competition, cyber threat actors with malicious intent seek to exploit vulnerabilities every day,” stated Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information. “Individual actions online matter and what the Marine Corps team does every day must contribute to the mission vice providing our adversaries advantage.”



During October, members of the Marine Corps team should visit service and other official government media channels to view cybersecurity campaign content to increase their cybersecurity abilities on topics relevant to information technology use – at work and at home. Campaign content will highlight a different theme each week provided below:



Week One: You and the threat to OPSEC.



Week Two: You and the threat in the office.



Week Three: You and the threat outside the office.



Week Four: The threat beyond you.



“As the Marine Corps and our Nation’s investment in information technologies builds competitive advantage, only a whole of force cybersecurity effort is capable of protecting that advantage,” stated Brig. Gen. Joseph Matos, Director, Information, Command, Control Communications and Computers (IC4).



The Marine Corps team is also encouraged to visit the Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) website: https://www.cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month for access to a wide range of cybersecurity awareness resources launched in observance of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

