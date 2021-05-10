LCSRON 2 Sailors Volunteer at Local Elementary School

By ET2 Kendra R. Pitts, LCSRON 2 Public Affairs



Mayport, Florida (Oct. 4, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 2 and littoral combat ship Pre-commissioning Unit (PCU) Marinette (LCS 25) Blue crew volunteered to distribute cups of water to children at Kernan Trail Elementary School’s 5th annual Boosterthon fun run October 4, 2021.



The Boosterthon fun run is a fundraising event where children get their family members to pledge donations for each lap the child runs. This year the money raised is going to beautification efforts around the school as well as new playground activities. LCSRON 2 Sailors who volunteered at the event filled cups of water and handed them to the children as they ran.



“We have a high population of students who are in military families, so it is good for the kids to have them as volunteers,” said Ricky Lamberson, the school’s instructional coach. He said they always ask for volunteers from the base for the event.



“It’s a lot more relatable because a lot of the kids here have parents in the military,” agreed Yeoman First Class Amber Morrison who volunteered at the event. She said that she loves volunteering at school events because the kids make them a lot of fun.



The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

