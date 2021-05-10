Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Garrison community observes fire prevention week

    Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden fire department crew help children at the Wiesbaden...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    10.05.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Fire Department visited Wiesbaden Elementary School on Hainerberg Kaserne Oct. 4 to spread awareness of the danger of fire and methods of prevention.
    The fire department was at the school for the entirety of the school day and classes rotated in pairs to interact with the firefighters. Kids were excited to attempt to extinguish a flame, a large picture of a fire, by aiming a firehose at the target until a tennis ball indicated success.

    Aria Adawag, a first grader said, “I sprayed the hose, it was a lot of fun! And I didn’t get wet!” Another first grader, Kaleb Redd added, “It was a lot of fun!”

    A fire truck was also brought in for a static display. Students could see it up close, see the ladder extended and hear the siren. This allowed the students to learn about what fire trucks can do and how they work.

    As part of fire prevention week, the fire department will have teams at Aukamm housing area Oct. 5, the Clay and Hainerberg child development centers Oct. 6 and 7 and will be at the Post Exchange Oct. 8.

    (Courtesy article by Keyrstyn Drake with the Wiesbaden High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps)

