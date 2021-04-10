Wiesbaden Garrison community observes fire prevention week

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden fire department crew help children at the Wiesbaden Elementary School take turns putting out a flame during fire prevention week observances Oct. 4. (Photo by Keyrstyn Drake with the Wiesbaden High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps)
