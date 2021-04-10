Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Garrison community observes fire prevention week

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    10.04.2021

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden fire department crew help children at the Wiesbaden Elementary School take turns putting out a flame during fire prevention week observances Oct. 4. (Photo by Keyrstyn Drake with the Wiesbaden High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps)

    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

