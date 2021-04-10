Exchange Gives Shoppers Savings Power During Energy Action Month

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out savings on energy-efficient...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out savings on energy-efficient products during Energy Action Month in October. For info, log on to ShopMyExchange.com/energy. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will provide extra savings on energy-efficient products during October, which is Energy Action Month. Shoppers can find deals on energy-saving products in Exchange stores and online at ShopMyExchange.com/energy.



Savings include:



• Up to $300 off on select Samsung energy-saving appliances

• 20% off select Procter & Gamble high-efficiency laundry items such as Bounce, Downy or Tide.

• Discounts on energy-saving, dimmable “smart” lightbulbs that can be controlled via smartphone apps or Bluetooth

• Discounts on smart thermostats that can be programmed and controlled remotely.



Energy Action Month runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, but at the Exchange, energy conservation is year-round. Actions include upgrading from fluorescent lights in stores to more energy-efficient tubular LEDs and installing low-flow faucets to conserve water.



“The Exchange is dedicated to reducing electricity and water use,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Energy Action Month highlights products that help Airmen, Soldiers, Guardians and military families save on their utility bills and that enable smart energy use that benefits us all.”



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop can find energy-efficient products at ShopMyExchange.com/energy. Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop in-store for their energy-efficient products. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to learn more about Exchange shopping privileges.



Major appliance offers are available only in the U.S. Find out more at ShopMyExchange.com/energy.



Social media-friendly version: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out savings on energy-efficient products during #EnergyActionMonth in October. For info, log on to ShopMyExchange.com/energy. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1QB.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Conner Hammett, 214-312-2714 or hammettc@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange