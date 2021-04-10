New F-35A support facilities coming to NAS JRB Fort Worth

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $24.3 million firm-fixed-price contract, Sept. 29, to Conti Federal Services, Inc. from Edison, New Jersey, for construction of a F-35A Flight Simulator Facility and F-35A Squadron Operations/Aircraft Maintenance Unit Facility at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NAS JRB) Fort Worth, Texas.



NAS JRB Fort Worth’s Air Force Reserve 301st Fighter Wing (FW) was selected by the Secretary of the Air Force (SECAF) to receive 26 new Lockheed Martin F-35A jets by 2024 to replace its aging fleet of F-16s.



“We are excited and honored to be the first Air Force Reserve wing to host this incredible weapon system,” said 301 FW Commander Col. Allen Duckworth. “Our Airmen are ready to incorporate the F-35 missions into our wing’s proud tradition of defending this great nation. The hard work has already begun and we have a tremendous team, from our joint program office to the local community, tackling the challenge of preparing for this next chapter.”



The work to be performed for the project includes site building demolition, asbestos abatement, site pavement and utility demolition, utilities, pavements, site drainage, and construction of a 20,000 square-foot Flight Simulator Facility and a 33,729 square-foot Squadron Operations/Aircraft Maintenance Unit Facility.



The one-story F-35A Flight Simulator Facility will house four full mission simulators in a secured location and will contain additional computer equipment rooms, debriefing rooms, helmet storage, maintenance rooms, secure communications, and secure storage. The unsecured portion of the facility will include open and private offices, break rooms, and rest rooms.



The two-story F-35A Squadron Operations/Aircraft Maintenance Unit Facility will provide spaces on the first floor for the Aircraft Maintenance Unit (AMU) to include equipment maintenance spaces, ready room, administrative offices, locker rooms, and rest rooms. The Squadron Operations portion will be located on the second floor and include a large secured area and an unsecured portion that includes administrative offices, flight operations desk, conference rooms, and support spaces.



The options, if exercised, provide for a electronic security system, audiovisual equipment, furniture, fixtures, and equipment.



“Every single unit within the wing will be affected by the SECAF’s selection,” said Maj. Matthew “Rage” Strongin, 301st Fighter Wing F-35 Program Integration Office director. “From personnel, finance, services, engineering, operations, security and maintenance… everyone is involved. From my perspective, the F-35 is not coming—it’s already here and we will retrain our Airmen in a variety of skillsets as we prepare the equipment, aircraft, and processes to meet USAF requirements.”



The project’s estimated completion date is set for September 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 Story ID: 406673 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US