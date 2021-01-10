Tennessee native, USACAPOC(A) Commanding General promoted to Major General

On Sept. 30, 2021, the U.S. Senate confirmed the promotion from brigadier general to major general of Tennessee native, Maj. Gen. Jeffrey C. Coggin, commanding general of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne).



Maj. Gen. Coggin assumed command of USACAPOC(A) July 6, 2020, an Army Reserve command with units throughout the U.S. that is also the hub for the majority of the Army’s Civil Affairs, Information Operations, and Psychological Operations capabilities.



Born in Pulaski, Tennessee, Coggin graduated from Giles County High School, and is an alumni of the University of Tennessee, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture.

“Being selected for major general is an incredible honor,” said Coggin. Leading USACAPOC(A) in this role is truly momentous; something that cannot be taken lightly. It takes respect, effort, energy, and a commitment to service.”



“I lead as part of one team across the entire command,” said Coggin, “and I emphasize the importance of continuing our mission to provide trained and ready Civil Affairs, Psychological Operations, and Information Operations Soldiers that are motivated, dedicated, and take the initiative, and who are proud to be USACAPOC(A).”



Coggin’s leadership of USACAPOC(A) comes from his extensive career in Army Civil Affairs, which began in 1997 as an environmental science officer and eventual battalion commander for the 489th Civil Affairs Battalion in Knoxville, Tennessee, and has continued with progressive leadership assignments ranging from functional specialty team chief and chief of staff for the 352nd Civil Affairs Command, headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland, followed by brigade commander for the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne), Ft. Jackson, South Carolina from 2011-2012.



He then served as brigade commander for the 321st Civil Affairs Brigade, San Antonio, Texas, from 2013 - 2016, and commander of the 350th Civil Affairs Command, Pensacola, Florida from 2016 – 2018. Prior to taking command of USACAPOC(A), he served as its deputy commanding general from 2018 – 2020.



Coggin has been deployed as a Civil Affairs officer in multiple roles, first as Civil Military Cooperation Battalion’s Liaison Officer to USAID in support of Operation Joint Forge, Bosnia, from April 2000 - March 2001. This was followed by a deployment to Afghanistan in 2002, where he served as the public health team chief for the Coalition Joint Civil Military Operations Task Force, and later established the first Coalition Humanitarian Liaison Cell (CHLC 13) in Gardez, Paktia Province, Afghanistan.



Coggin was later deployed in 2004 to Iraq, where he served as a company commander with the 489th Civil Affairs Battalion in support of the 1st Armor Division, and then the 5th Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He deployed again to Iraq in 2009, serving as the commander of the 489th Civil Affairs Battalion in support of the 10th Mountain Division, Multi-National Division-South.



With units in 30 states across the continental U.S., USACAPOC(A) is an Army Reserve, two-star command of over 11, 800 Soldiers comprising 85% of Army Civil Affairs Soldiers, 83% of the Army’s Psychological Operations Soldiers, and 26% of the Army Information Operations force.



USACAPOC(A) is currently one of the most mobilized and deployed commands in the Army, supporting five of the six combatant commands in 10 countries across five continents. USACAPOC(A) also provides airborne oversight for the Army Reserve.

