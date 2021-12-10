Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Jeffrey C. Coggin

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Sean Delpech 

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Jeffrey C. Coggin, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), poses for his official portrait Oct. 12, 2021.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 18:01
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, TN, US
    Hometown: PULASKI, TN, US
    Tennessee native, USACAPOC(A) Commanding General promoted to Major General

    USACAPOC
    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

