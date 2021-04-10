SDDC welcomes new command sergeant major

Photo By Kimberly Spinner | Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command commanding...... read more read more Photo By Kimberly Spinner | Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command commanding general, passes the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, SDDC’s incoming senior enlisted leader, during a change of responsibility ceremony October 1, 2021 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Morrison is the command’s 18th command sergeant major, replacing Command Sgt. Maj. Rocky Carr. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command held a change of responsibility ceremony October 1, 2021 here at the Library Auditorium between Command Sgt. Maj. Rocky Carr, the outgoing senior enlisted leader, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, the incoming senior enlisted leader.



A command sergeant major is the most senior enlisted member of a color-bearing Army unit, and is responsible to address the issues of all Soldiers and their families.



Carr symbolically relinquished responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the SDDC commanding general, Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle. She then passed the colors to Morrison, signifying her trust in his ability in the new position.



“I can’t think of anyone with more talent and experience to fulfill this awesome responsibility,” said Hoyle during her remarks.



Morrison, originally from Crawfordsville, Indiana, enlisted in the Army in 1991 as a light wheeled vehicle mechanic. He’s served as command sergeant major at the battalion, brigade and major subordinate command levels. His most recent assignment was as Command Sergeant Major for the Joint Munitions Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.



“We’re exceptionally lucky to have [Morrison]. He understands our business,” said Hoyle. “He’s been a customer throughout his military career for unit moves, and he understands the enterprise from his time at Joint Munitions Command, where he interfaced frequently with SDDC to move munitions around the world.”



“[SDDC] Soldiers, DA civilians and local nationals stationed around the globe, I’m incredibly humbled and excited to join your team,” said Morrison during the ceremony. “Sgt. Maj. Carr has left a lasting legacy I only hope to live up to.”



The command also held a retirement ceremony in honor of Carr following the change of responsibility ceremony, celebrating his three decades of dedicated and selfless service to the U.S. Army and its Soldiers.



“I was extremely fortunate to have such a wise and trusted senior enlisted leader,” said Hoyle. “Command Sgt. Maj. Carr is one of the most outstanding noncommissioned officers who always leads from the front.”



“Surface Warriors, thank you for your continued hard work and dedication to SDDC, the Army and our great nation. I’m a better man and a better leader for have serving you all,” said Carr during the ceremony. “You are in extremely good hands with Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Morrison. He’s a seasoned warrior with tons of experience.”



SDDC is the Army service component command to U.S. Transportation Command and a major subordinate command to U.S. Army Materiel Command, delivering innovative transportation solutions to the right place at the right time, every time.