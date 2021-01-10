Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SDDC Change of Responsibility

    SDDC Change of Responsibility

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Spinner 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command commanding general, passes the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, SDDC’s incoming senior enlisted leader, during a change of responsibility ceremony October 1, 2021 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Morrison is the command’s 18th command sergeant major, replacing Command Sgt. Maj. Rocky Carr. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 10:00
    Photo ID: 6871360
    VIRIN: 211001-A-NN160-045
    Resolution: 4459x2972
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SDDC Change of Responsibility, by Kimberly Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SDDC welcomes new command sergeant major

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT