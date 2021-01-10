Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command commanding general, passes the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, SDDC’s incoming senior enlisted leader, during a change of responsibility ceremony October 1, 2021 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Morrison is the command’s 18th command sergeant major, replacing Command Sgt. Maj. Rocky Carr. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 10:00
|Photo ID:
|6871360
|VIRIN:
|211001-A-NN160-045
|Resolution:
|4459x2972
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SDDC Change of Responsibility, by Kimberly Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
