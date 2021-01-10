Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command commanding general, passes the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, SDDC’s incoming senior enlisted leader, during a change of responsibility ceremony October 1, 2021 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Morrison is the command’s 18th command sergeant major, replacing Command Sgt. Maj. Rocky Carr. (U.S. Army photo by Kimberly Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 10:00 Photo ID: 6871360 VIRIN: 211001-A-NN160-045 Resolution: 4459x2972 Size: 1.12 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SDDC Change of Responsibility, by Kimberly Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.