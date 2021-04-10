Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB strengthen partnerships , attend annual Saint Gabriel celebrations

    2d TSB strengthen international partnership, attend annual Saint Gabriel celebrations

    RENNES, FRANCE

    RENNES, FRANCE

    10.04.2021

    Story by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    RENNES, France — Leaders from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade and USAREUR-AF CIO/G6 attended the annual Saint Gabriel celebrations in Rennes, Brittany, France Sept. 28 and 29, 2021.

    Hosted by the French Army’s Communication and Information Systems Command, the annual Saint Gabriel celebration is a traditional event that allows the French signal community to come together and enjoy an evening of camaraderie with fellow French and allied Signaleers/Communicators.

    “It was truly an honor for Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Papenfus, the USAREUR-AF CIO/G6, and I to be invited to the COMSIC’s Saint Gabriel Celebration,” said Col. Michael R. Kaloostian, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade. “Our French partner was an exceptional and welcoming host during their annual ‘homecoming’ festivities.”

    The event also allowed leaders to meet in-person and explore the possibilities of bilateral cooperation between COMSIC and 2d TSB within the framework of the USAREUR-Commandement des Forces Terrestres Memorandum of Partnership. Additionally, leaders discussed the 40e Régiment de Transmissions-44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion partnership, and the emerging partnership between 41e Régiment de Transmissions and 39th Strategic Signal Battalion. The goal of the Unit Partnership Program is to foster recurring familiarization among U.S. Army units and units of the CFT, with the focus on enhancing operational and tactical interoperability, and permitting cross-cultural experiences.

    The program also provides a unique opportunity for units and leaders to develop and sustain long-term, close relationships, which, in turn, further improve and set conditions for sustainable collaboration.

    “The dialog with our French and United Kingdom counterparts enlightened us to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in Europe’s complex operating environment,” Kaloostian said. “We are enthusiastic about the future and our growing relationship with these strategic allies.”

