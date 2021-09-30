2d Theater Signal Brigade and USAREUR-AF CIO/G6 leaders pose with their counterparts during the annual Saint Gabriel celebrations in Rennes, Brittany, France Sept. 28, 2021. Hosted by the French Army’s Communication and Information Systems Command, the annual Saint Gabriel celebration is a traditional event that allows the French signal community to come together and enjoy an evening of camaraderie with fellow French and allied Signaleers/Communicators. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2021 08:08
|Photo ID:
|6871189
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-FX425-1800
|Resolution:
|1024x400
|Size:
|73.79 KB
|Location:
|RENNES, FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB strengthen international partnership, attend annual Saint Gabriel celebrations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
