    2d TSB strengthen international partnership, attend annual Saint Gabriel celebrations

    RENNES, FRANCE

    09.30.2021

    2d Theater Signal Brigade and USAREUR-AF CIO/G6 leaders pose with their counterparts during the annual Saint Gabriel celebrations in Rennes, Brittany, France Sept. 28, 2021. Hosted by the French Army’s Communication and Information Systems Command, the annual Saint Gabriel celebration is a traditional event that allows the French signal community to come together and enjoy an evening of camaraderie with fellow French and allied Signaleers/Communicators. (Courtesy photo)

    2d TSB strengthen partnerships , attend annual Saint Gabriel celebrations

    Stronger Together
    2sigbde
    BrigadeofExcellence
    Saint Gabriel celebration

