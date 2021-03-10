442 FW Services Senior NCO serves up myFitness tips and tricks for AFRC

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo.-- Senior Master Sgt. Jason Billingsley, the superintendent of the 442d Sustainment Services Flight, led a virtual training about myFitness for Air Force Reserve Command’s services Airmen, Oct. 3, 2021.



Earlier this year, the Air Force introduced significant changes to the fitness assessment program to include a new online tool to help with scheduling tests, reporting results and finding important fitness related documents.



This online tool, myFitness, replaced Air Force Fitness Management Site II, and is essential for Unit Fitness Program Managers and Fitness Assessment Cells to manage fitness assessments.



“People have asked me for help, so I’m just trying to help people who haven’t been able to figure it out,” said Billingsley. “Nobody has really been trained on how to use the website. I’ve only learned by playing with it.”



Billingsley and Chief Master Sgt. Graciela Vargas, the functional manager for AFRC, held the training for Air Reserve Technicians and other services Airmen who would be using the site as administrators. The Zoom training, reaching 18 participants in multiple time zones, included a walk-through of the site, how to schedule assessments, run reports and other tips for fitness program managers.



“He’s done a lot of trial and error with the site,” Vargas said. “To save other people from the struggle of navigating the site for the first time, I asked Billingsley to share what he’s learned.”



myFitness allows users to schedule fitness assessments, receive automated notifications for scheduled testing or cancellations, access and submit fitness assessments, and upload medical documents for review. It is hosted on the myFSS platform and aims to improve Airmen’s experience with technology by making applications user-friendly and more easily accessible.



“We will try to have more of these trainings for our community to make sure we’re networking and helping each other out,” Vargas said. “Thank you to Sgt. Billingsley for his time and showing us all this information on myFitness.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 14:37 Story ID: 406604 Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 442 FW Services Senior NCO serves up myFitness tips and tricks for AFRC, by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.