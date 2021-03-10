Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    442 FW Services Senior NCO serves up myFitness tips and tricks for AFRC

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jason Billingsley, the superintendent for the 442d Sustainment Services Flight, is photographed with a stopwatch Oct. 3, 2021 on Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. Billingsley led a virtual training about the new myFitness platform used by fitness program managers to schedule tests, run reports, and keep track of results and exemptions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 442 FW Services Senior NCO serves up myFitness tips and tricks for AFRC, by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Services
    Air Force Fitness
    AFRC
    virtual training
    442 FW
    myFitness

