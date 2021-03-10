U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jason Billingsley, the superintendent for the 442d Sustainment Services Flight, is photographed with a stopwatch Oct. 3, 2021 on Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. Billingsley led a virtual training about the new myFitness platform used by fitness program managers to schedule tests, run reports, and keep track of results and exemptions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2021 14:37 Photo ID: 6870480 VIRIN: 211003-F-EB151-0119 Resolution: 4772x3409 Size: 7.53 MB Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 442 FW Services Senior NCO serves up myFitness tips and tricks for AFRC, by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.