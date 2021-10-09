The wonderful world of Pez: A wing data manager's unique collection

Many of you know Mr. Robert Tipton, data manager for the 141st Air Refueling Wing, who has been in the unit for quite some time.



What you may not know about Tipton is his unique hobby of collecting Pez. From dispensers, candy, signs, vending machines, unique one-of-a-kind items, Tipton has it all.



"I started collecting Pez when my wife, Faye, and I used to go antiquing and the kids would get bored so we let the kids usually find something inexpensive while we were shopping. One of the boys, my son Bud, found a Rudolph Pez dispenser," Tipton said.



“From that first Pez dispenser it just evolved into collecting Pez with my family.”



Tipton started collecting back in the early 1980s and his collection is overwhelmingly impressive.



Walking through the hallway the walls are lined with display frames filled with Funko Pop figurine Pez dispensers and Pez signs.



That hallway has two rooms: Tipton’s office and his main display room. Both are of course filled with various dispensers and Pez trinkets.



The display room is floor to ceiling Pez. You name it and it’s probably on a wall somewhere in that room. From college football to Pez Ray Gun dispensers there’s something in every “flavor."



Speaking of flavor, there are packages of every flavor of candy that has been produced by the company. When a person has a collection of Pez this expansive there is candy everywhere. Tipton could probably feed a small army for a week just off the amount of candy that has been collected along with the dispensers.



The history of Pez is almost as interesting as Tipton’s collection itself.



According to Pez, the creation of Pez in 1927 by Eduard Haas III in Austria marks the birth of Pez.



Originally introduced in small tins, the refreshing candy proved extremely popular. The name Pez comes from the German word for peppermint, "Pfefferminz" taking the P from the first letter, E from the middle letter and Z from the last letter to form the now iconic brand name Pez.



The original shape of Pez candy was round and called "Pez drops." The candy quickly changed to the familiar brick shape that is still manufactured today.



While this is a unique hobby to some, Robert and Faye Tipton frequent PEZCON, a gathering of self-proclaimed PEZHEADS that get together to share in the hobby of collection Pez.



You can buy, sell, trade and even find one-of-a-kind handmade Pez dispensers by designers from all over the world.



This lifelong hobby of Tipton's isn't going away anytime soon. It looks like he may need to build on another room or two to store his unique collection of Pez.

