Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wing data manager collects Pez

    Wing data manager collects Pez

    GREENACRES, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Robert Tipton, 141st Air Refueling Wing data manager, poses in front of a wall of Pez in his home in Greenacres, Wash., Aug. 19, 2021. Tipton started his unique collection in the 1980s, which has grown to fill two rooms.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 11:26
    Photo ID: 6870316
    VIRIN: 210819-F-EV844-646
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: GREENACRES, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing data manager collects Pez, by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The wonderful world of Pez: A wing data manager's unique collection

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ang
    collection
    141st arw
    data manager
    pez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT