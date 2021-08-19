Robert Tipton, 141st Air Refueling Wing data manager, poses in front of a wall of Pez in his home in Greenacres, Wash., Aug. 19, 2021. Tipton started his unique collection in the 1980s, which has grown to fill two rooms.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2021 11:26
|Photo ID:
|6870316
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-EV844-646
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|GREENACRES, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing data manager collects Pez, by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The wonderful world of Pez: A wing data manager's unique collection
LEAVE A COMMENT